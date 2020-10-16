Denton County judge tests positive for COVID-19

Judge Eads has been in quarantine since Monday after he was notified of potential exposure to someone who had COVID-19, officials said.

Denton County Judge Andy Eads tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home, officials said Thursday.

Eads has been in quarantine since Monday after he was notified of potential exposure to someone who had COVID-19, officials said.

His contact with others has been limited to only the members of his household.

"I want to encourage people to follow quarantine procedures if they have been exposed to anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19," Eads said. "By going into quarantine, the potential for spreading COVID-19 to others is significantly reduced. I want everyone to know that I feel good and will continue to work at home while I recover."

As part of the standard contact tracing performed with each positive case by Denton County Public Health, any individual identified as a close contact will be asked to quarantine.

Eads did not have contact with a Denton County poll worker had tested positive earlier in the day, said Dawn Cobb, director of community relations.

That worker's positive prognosis temporarily closed the Fred P. Herring Recreation Center polling place in Lewisville at 1 p.m. Thursday.

County officials said that it is not believed that any voters would be considered a "close contact."

The site is planning to reopen at 7 a.m. Friday after a sanitization and with new poll workers.

On Tuesday, officials said that Denton County Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell tested positive for COVID-19. She is recovering at home, Cobb said.