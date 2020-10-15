COVID-19 updates: Lewisville polling site closed after worker tests positive

A Lewisville polling site will be temporarily closed after a worker tested positive for COVID-19, according to Denton County elections officials.
The Fred P. Herring Recreation Center will be closed Thursday to be "thoroughly sanitized," officials said.
The worker tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.
The polling site will reopen at 7 a.m. Friday.
Poll workers and voters are not required to wear masks.
Remember to download the WFAA app to check one of our dozens of local radars near you as well as the latest forecast, cameras and current conditions.