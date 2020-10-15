COVID-19 updates: Lewisville polling site closed after worker tests positive

The Fred P. Herring Recreation Center is temporarily closed as a polling site after a poll worker tested positive for coronavirus, said Denton County officials.

The Fred P. Herring Recreation Center will be closed Thursday to be "thoroughly sanitized," officials said.

The worker tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

The polling site will reopen at 7 a.m. Friday.

Poll workers and voters are not required to wear masks.