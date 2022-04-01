COVID testing lines remain hours long, as omicron surge continues; Dallas man got results nearly 3 weeks later

When the results arrived on Jan. 3, they came via "email with the message "sorry it took so long," said Dallas resident Chris McClain.

DALLAS — Many North Texans have been stuck behind the wheel this week, and it's not because of any day-to-day traffic -- just abysmally long lines to get tested for COVID-19.

In Frisco Tuesday, people needing to get a test told ABC News that they waited in their cars for up to five hours just to get swabbed.

It's a surefire sign that drive-up testing sites are becoming overwhelmed, as the Omicron variant paves its path.

And if you need any more proof? Just listen to Chris McClain's story.

He visited New York in December, unknowingly, when the Omicron variant was taking hold in the state.

"I got that dreaded text message letting me know that I had been exposed to someone who had tested positive," McClain said. "I didn't want to get my wife sick or my family sick and wanted some quick answers, so I got tested."

McClain went to a drive-up site off of Northwest HWY and Abrams.

"It didn't require an appointment and took walk-ups," said McClain.

When McClain got tested, he said it was Dec. 15. He got a PCR test, the most reliable and accurate COVID-19 test, but it has to be analyzed in a lab and may take a few days for results to come back.

"I was expecting two to three days, hoping I would know a couple of days before Christmas," said McClain.

That didn't happen.

When the results didn't come back within a few days, McClain ordered a test through CVS and was able to get results within one to two days.

McClain ended up testing positive and adjusted his holiday plans accordingly.

He didn't overthink about the test he took off Northwest HWY and Abrams until an email arrived in his inbox on Monday.

"It looked like a phishing email with a bizarre address and a PDF attachment," McClain said. "It had no introductory sentences, no header, no footer."

The only message in the email: "Sorry it took so long."

McClain opened the attachment, and it was his PCR test results from Dec. 15, they had arrived almost three weeks later.

A lab in Oklahoma City had analyzed the results.

"That explains it, they had sent it across state lines," said McClain.

Quest Diagnostics, one of the largest testing companies in the country, said Tuesday their turnaround time for results remains stretched at 2-3 days on average, according to ABC News.

Quest also reported "taking measures" to strengthen capacity and meet the surge in demand. The company said it's achieving that goal by using its national courier, air fleet, and logistics network to balance volume across roughly two dozen COVID testing laboratories.

The company plans to move specimens where there is minor inundation.

Quest is also announcing that it has reactivated their lab referral partner program, redirecting excess volume to other commercial and academic labs.

LabCorp, meanwhile, reports it's maintaining a turnaround time of 1-2 days.

CVS told ABC News it can offer results within 1-2 days across their 4800+ participating pharmacy locations nationwide.

Walgreens said it also continues to see high demand for its testing services, with available appointments fluctuating daily and "limited in many areas of the country." They anticipate results' turnaround in 24 to 48 hours.

McClain isn't sure if there's anyone else that's had an experience like his.

But it underscores the hurdles labs and sites are facing.