Where can you get a COVID-19 test in North Texas? It's complicated

Rapid at-home tests are scarce, lines at public (and private) testing sites across the region are growing every day and there's not much clarity beyond the confusion

DALLAS — As the spike in omicron cases continues and quarantine rules change, there’s a lot happening ahead of our junior year of the coronavirus pandemic.

And, honestly, it’s getting a little confusing.

Rapid at-home COVID tests are scarce, and finding test sites isn’t as easy as opening up Google Maps anymore.

Plus, the lines at the free public testing sites across Dallas and Tarrant counties -- and even the paid private ones -- are growing longer and longer in size by the day.

It's a lot to parse through.

That's why we’ve compiled the below information concerning what we know about the current outlook on testing options -- and, frustratingly, what we still don't.

At-home COVID tests

Many people across North Texas have been rushing to stores like CVS and Walgreens to purchase at-home COVID tests. As the demand rises, though, CVS has publicly said it's limited customers to six at-home testing kits per purchase, while Walgreens is limiting customers to four.

That's just the corporate line, though. Some stores we've been to say they've been limiting test purchases to a single test per customer -- and they're still running out of tests completely and within just a few hours of getting new shipments.

Online ordering more your speed? Amazon says it has the tests in stock -- but, even for Prime members, delivery is expected to take days.

COVID testing sites

With both Dallas and Tarrant counties upgrading the COVID threat back up to "red," many are returning from vacations and holiday trips in search of testing sites.

Officials have tried to ramp up testing efforts, with Tarrant County this week expanding operations to seven days a week at several testing locations. But mass testing sites haven't been the norm, of late, as most county health websites suggest getting tested at a doctor's office or pharmacy, if you can't find a rapid test.

Here are links to each major county's suggested testing locations, including hours and days of operations:

Among the pharmacies where tests can be taken is CVS, which provides free testing through its Minute Clinic locations, searchable here. The only problem? Most locations don't seem to have any available appointments for at least a week.

Walmart is offering testing through Quest Diagnostics, and Walgreens also has drive-through testing locations, though limited availability and turnaround delays are likely.

Another option? Finding a local pharmacy that is either offering testing or has at-home tests available. It likely will take some searching around.

Biden’s COVID tests giveaway

President Joe Biden says the federal government will buy half a billion COVID-19 rapid test kits and distribute them free of charge to people to use at home. But it will still be several more weeks before the kits are available to be shipped.

The administration is still working on details for how the program will work.

The Biden administration says the departments of Defense and Health and Human Services are working on a contract that’s expected to be signed soon.

The first delivery of testing kits is expected in early January. Yet, White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the new government website to request them will not be functional until after the first batch of kits are delivered.