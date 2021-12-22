Stores forced to limit at-home COVID test purchases, as Texans flock to get tests and appointments before Christmas

Both CVS and Walgreens released statements to WFAA confirming a surge in demand for testing.

DALLAS — With Christmas less than three days away, people are flocking to COVID testing sites and stores, with the hopes of snagging at-home testing kits.

CVS is limiting customers to six at-home testing kits per purchase, while Walgreens is limiting customers to four.

Fort Worth-based KK's Pharmacy owns nine stores in North Texas. It's Dallas store, KK's Pharmacy, did not have any at-home kits on Wednesday. However, it's locations in Keller, Mansfield, and two in Ft. Worth had at least one type of test.

Amazon has them in stock but, even for Prime members, they won't arrive before Christmas.

“Testing has increased, and we’ve seen the increase in recent days due to many people getting COVID in Dallas County," Christian Grisales, communications director for Dallas County Health & Human Services, said.

Thursday, the county's partnership with Dallas College to offer drive-thru, no appointment testing will wrap up at 6 p.m. The locations are at Dallas College's Mountain View Campus (4849 W. Illinois Ave) and Richland Campus (12800 Abrams Rd.) from 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Tarrant County has an online tool to help find testing locations. Most of the centers will stop services on Thursday at 11 a.m.