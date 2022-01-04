DFW COVID updates: Parkland Hospital opens 3rd ward for coronavirus patients

As of Tuesday morning, there were 170 active COVID-positive patients at Parkland, officials said.

DALLAS — As COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to increase in Texas, a Dallas hospital is opening another COVID ward.

Parkland Hospital opened two COVID wards last week due to the influx of patients. A third was opened this week, officials said Tuesday.

In the county's last update on Dec. 31, there were 2,614 new positive cases of COVID.

Tarrant County

John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth has 145 COVID-19 patients, which is four fewer than Monday.

On Saturday, the seven-day average of positive tests was 35%, which was a record for the pandemic in Tarrant County, according to the county health department. The last spike was in January 2021 when the county's seven-day positivity rate was at 31%.

A wave of additional cases has also hit the county's two corrections facilities.

At Carswell FMC, there are 112 active positive cases of inmates and 23 cases among staff, data shows.

At the Tarrant County jail, there are 173 inmates who have recently tested positive for COVID, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

Testing sites

Here are links to each major county's suggested testing locations, including hours and days of operations:

Dallas County: Mountain View Campus , 4849 W Illinois Ave - Monday-Saturday, 7:30 am.-6 p.m. (Ends Monday, Feb. 28). More info here. Richland Campus , 12800 Abrams Rd- Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. (Ends Monday, Feb. 28). More info here.

Westside Baptist Church at 900 Bellaire Boulevard in Lewisville Tuesday, Jan. 4 and Thursday, Jan 6. Uplift Williams at 1750 Viceroy Drive in Dallas on Tuesday, Jan. 4 from 2-4 p.m.

Tarrant County Uplift Grand at 300 E. Church Street in Grand Prairie on Tuesday, Jan. 4 from 2-4 p.m. Uplift Mighty at 3700 Mighty Mite Drive in Fort Worth on Tuesday, Jan. 4 from 2-4 p.m.

Denton County

Collin County Frisco : Nomi Health will be open for COVID-19 antigen and PCR tests, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. this week, Monday through Sunday at the Toyota Stadium (Corolla Lot) at 9200 World Cup Way.



Helping Hands, Open Hearts

Dallas-based nonprofit Helping Hands, Open Hearts will stop accepting clothing donations, such as clothing, shoes, linen, etc. Due to the projected surges of COVID omicron cases and Dallas County's red level of transmission, all events will be halted on a weekly basis, except for Wall of Love.