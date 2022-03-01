Texas Children's Hospital reports huge COVID-19 hospitalization surge

A third of those hospitalized for COVID are under the age of 5 at Texas Children’s.

HOUSTON — Texas Children's Hospital in Houston announced Monday that at "close to 70" patients, it has surpassed its summer Delta surge for pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations.

This number is a stark increase compared to just two weeks ago, when the hospital was reporting 15 kids hospitalized with COVID-19. That number doubled to 30 last week, and more than doubled again today, the hospital said in a news conference over Zoom.

A third of those hospitalized for COVID are under the age of 5 at Texas Children’s. Most of the patients are unvaccinated, just due to their age, and 90% of the confirmed cases are omicron variant cases, the hospital said.

The hospital's positivity rate is "hovering around 30%."

“We have staggering numbers during this omicron surge already," said Dr. Jim Versalovic, the pathologist-in-chief & COVID-19 command center co-leader at the hospital.

Versalovic also said the hospital diagnosed one child with a case of coinfection of COVID and the flu. The hospital is continuing to monitor that case and trying to mitigate the spread, Versalovic said.

Hospital officials urged people to get tested for COVID-19 at testing sites and not the hospital. However, Versalovic said bed capacity at the hospital is not an issue at this time.

“We’re in a must better position this January versus last January with vaccinations and boosters now," he said.

Texas as a whole has 279 kids hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from just 69 patients three weeks ago, according to state numbers.

And as many parents gauge the risk for their kids as a new school semester starts, Versalovic urges vaccination.

"We can’t waste any time in vaccinating adolescents, adults and school-aged children.”

This news comes on the same day that the state of Texas reported 184,012 total new cases since Dec 30. At the same time, the positivity rate has shot to a record 33.9%. Prior to the surge, the record was 20.8% Hospitalizations are at 7,015, up 142% in one month.