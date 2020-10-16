Dallas County judge to address 'stay home, stay safe' coronavirus risk level

"It is more important than ever that we make good decisions," Jenkins said in a written statement on Wednesday.

Dallas County was moved back to the highest coronavirus risk level this week in response to a rising number of new COVID-19 cases.

County Judge Clay Jenkins is scheduled to address the increase to "stay home, stay safe" at 11 a.m. Friday.

"It is more important than ever that we make good decisions," Jenkins said in a written statement on Wednesday.

After declines in the number of daily cases in early September, county officials decreased the coronavirus risk threat level to "extreme caution."

But daily new cases have been steadily increasing in recent weeks. Health officials have reported more than 300 new COVID-19 cases each day in Dallas County for the past week.