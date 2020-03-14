The City of Plano has reported its first case of COVID-19 in a resident who has tested presumptive positive for the illness.

The 47-year-old woman is currently self-isolated in her home, according to city officials.

Her test results have not yet been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

She has no underlying health conditions and is not connected to any confirmed cases in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, city officials said.

There are currently six cases of COVID-19 in Collin County, and there are 63 people who are being monitored countywide.

Dallas County has reported nine presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, and there are three cases in Tarrant County.

Of the cases in Dallas County, one has been attributed to "community spread," according to county officials.

Denton, Tarrant and Dallas counties have each issued disaster declarations in response to the global pandemic.

Health experts recommend taking the following preventative actions:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the US

