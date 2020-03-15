There are currently seven confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County, and there are 60 people who are being monitored for the disease countywide, officials said Sunday.

No county employees have tested positive or are under monitoring at this time, officials further said. The county has not yet issued a disaster declaration either, although Denton, Tarrant and Dallas counties have.

Multiple stores in NorthPark close as retailers create new COVID-19 policies

8:15 a.m.: At least nine storefronts in NorthPark Center have temporarily closed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the mall announced on its website.

Those stores are:

1. Anthropologie – Closed through Friday, March 27.

2. Apple – Closed through Friday, March 27.

3. Bookmarks, a Dallas public library – Closed through Friday, March 20.

4. Dreamscape at AMC – Closed through Friday, March 27.

5. Free People – Closed through Friday, March 27.

6. SPANX – Closed through Tuesday, March 31.

7. T-Mobile – Closed through Saturday, March 21.

8. Urban Outfitters – Closed through Friday, March 27.

9. Warby Parker – Closed through Friday, March 27.

To check other modified hours or additional closings, click here.

American Airlines to further reduce flights, suspending most flights to Asia

7:30 a.m.: American Airlines announced Sunday it would reduce its international capacity by 75% compared with last year for flights from March 16 to May 6.

The airline also expects its domestic capacity in April to go down by 20% compared to last year, with May flights going down by 30% of last year's capacity.

The airline will still have one flight a day from DFW International to London Heathrow (LHR) and three flights a week from DFW to Tokyo's Narita (NRT).

But it is suspending all other flights to Asia starting March 16, including flights from DFW to Hong Kong.

It is also suspending service from DFW to São Paulo (GRU), Santiago (SCL), Bogota (BOG), Guayaquil (GYE), Quito (UIO) and Lima (LIM) starting March 16.

Short-haul international flights to countries like Canada and Mexico, as well as destinations in the Caribbean, Central America and the northern part of South America, will continue as scheduled, officials said.

Texas reports at least 51 cases of COVID-19

7:20 a.m.: State health officials said Saturday there are at least 51 cases of the disease across the state. That number is updated at noon CST each day.

The case count is expected to rise on Sunday, as both Dallas and Collin County reported additional cases late Saturday.

Dallas County has reported 11 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, and there are four cases in Tarrant County, in addition to the now seven cases in Collin County.

Of the cases in Dallas County, at least one has been attributed to "community spread," according to county officials.

Denton, Tarrant and Dallas counties have each issued disaster declarations in response to the global pandemic.

