DALLAS — Dallas County is canceling all jury trials for the George Allen Civil Court House and all the Justice of the Peace courts until April 13.

Judge Clay Jenkins said he took the drastic measures amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

“I looked at the risk-reward. I made my decision based on everything I am seeing,” said Judge Jenkins.

But those summoned for jury in criminal cases will still have to appear for jury selection.

"I can't stop all criminal trials without letting some people back on the streets, and that may affect your safety,” said Jenkins.

Defendants have a constitutional right to speedy trial.

"It (the law) requires speedy and just resolution for cases because some people are in custody and we have to do something about it,” said Judge Brandon Birmingham of the 292nd District Court.

Judge Jenkins says the county will do what it can to protect those who are called for jury duty.

Typically large jury pools of hundreds of people are called to a single central jury room and then dispersed to smaller courtrooms.

That will no longer be the case.

Potential jurors will be summoned in smaller groups and sent to individual courtrooms.

"We will have people sitting one space apart. Your safety comes first. We believe we can protect the potential jurors," said Jenkins.

Judges say they will make more concessions for people who can't appear.

"I think the judges are going to be very quick to allow for excuses for illness, age. And those who have take care of children who are at home from school, if school is cancelled and things like that,” said Judge Birmingham.

The county says it will also leave it up to individual criminal court judges to determine if they still feel comfortable holding trials or if they decide to cancel them.

Judge Jenkins says he is urging people to cancel meetings of more than 1000 people and not to attend meetings with more than 250 people.

If you have any questions about jury duty, you can call 214-653-6233.

