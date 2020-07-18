COVID-19 updates: State of Texas reports another record high number of hospitalizations

State health officials reported 10,158 new novel coronavirus cases, along with 130 additional death and a record-high number 10,658 of hospitalizations.

This new data brings the statewide total of cases to 317, 730, including 3,865 deaths and 169,581 recoveries.

Health officials said the 7-day average of daily new cases has dropped for the first time since July 5.

Friday, state health officials reported the deadliest day since the pandemic began with 174 deaths and said this has been the deadliest week in Dallas County.

The positivity rate dropped to 16.05% and hospitalizations in DFW dropped to 1,889.



The 7-day average of daily new cases dropped for the first time since July 5th to 9,442, which is good!...but a month ago it was 2,610.



Hopefully those trends all continue.

Top updates for Saturday, July 18:

Lawmakers return Monday to Washington to try to pull the country back from the looming COVID-19 cliff. As Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell prepares to roll out his $1 trillion-plus proposal, he acknowledges it will not have full support.

Deadlines loom as the $600 weekly federal benefits now received by tens of millions of unemployed workers are set to expire this month.

Denton County reports 122 new cases

Denton County Public Health announced 122 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the countywide total to 4,887 cases, including 42 deaths.

Health officials also reported that 77 more people have recovered from COVID, bringing the total to 2,687 recoveries.





85 babies in Nueces County test positive for COVID-19

At a briefing at Corus Christi City Hall Friday, Health Director Annette Rodriguez announced the news on the babies, all of whom are below 1 year old.

Researchers estimated that 1 in every eight residents in the Coastal Bend is actively infected with COVID-19.