COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County opens 2 new vaccination sites

Health officials also said that as of Wednesday, there are 158 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 179 the previous day.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Tarrant County Public Health announced Wednesday that two new COVID-19 vaccination sites are now open.

In White Settlement, a new drive-thru site is open in the parking lot of the Splash Dayz Water Park at 405 N. Las Vegas Trail. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Wednesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Tarrant County also opened a vaccination site for downtown workers in the jury selection room at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center. The vaccination site will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday.

People can make an appointment at tarrantcounty.com/vaccinefinder.

Walk-up appointments are available but people must register onsite before getting vaccinated.

Health officials also reported 174 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have been 258,693 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Wednesday, there are 158 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 179 the previous day.

This is the 48th consecutive day the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has been below 200.

The COVID-19 patients make up 4% of the total hospital bed capacity. The county currently has a 14-day average of 148 hospitalizations.

There have been 1,252,968 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines distributed in Tarrant County.

For a daily roundup of the latest news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA email newsletter.

Texas child care facilities match record-low 14-day average of daily cases

Texas child care centers have started to see their daily COVID-19 cases leveling off the past few months, according to statistics from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

Child care centers along with before-school and after-school programs have to report COVID-19 cases to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Those cases are reported daily here.

State officials reported Monday there were 27 new cases of COVID-19 in these facilities.

These facilities currently have a 14-day average of 14.9 new cases a day. This matches the record-low that happened from March 30 through April 12.

The record-high happened from Jan. 19 through Feb. 1 when these facilities averaged 115 new cases a day.

While there were 21 consecutive reported days in January and February with more than 100 new cases for both employees and children combined, this statistic has started to level off and remained below 100 since Feb. 9.

Texas reports 2,508 hospitalizations

On Monday, state health officials reported there are currently 2,508 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas.

This is the 28th consecutive day this statistic has remained below 3,000.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11 when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 2,569 hospitalizations.

US deaths reach lowest mark in nearly a year

COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have dropped to an average of about 600 per day — the lowest level in 10 months — with the number of lives lost going down to single digits in well over half the states and hitting zero on some days.

Confirmed infections have fallen to about 38,000 a day on average, their lowest mark since mid-September. They have plummeted 85% from a peak of more than a quarter-million cases per day in early January.

COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. topped out in mid-January at an average of more than 3,400 a day, just a month into the biggest vaccination drive in the nation's history.

AARP offering free rides to get vaccine shot

AARP has created a new transportation initiative to serve Dallas County residents and provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccine providers.

The group worked with local Dallas organizations and Toyota to create the program, called AARP Ride@50+, a news release said.

The program allows people to book different kinds of transportation, including free rides to vaccine appointments at Parkland Hospital and with Dallas County.

People can book the rides through an app, online or by calling 1-800-466-1461.

People impacted by pandemic can now apply for discount on internet payments

Americans can begin applying for $50 off their monthly internet bill on Wednesday as part of an emergency government program to keep people connected during the pandemic.

The $3.2 billion program is part of the $900 billion December pandemic-relief package.

Tens of millions of people are eligible, although the Federal Communications Commission, which is administering the program, did not specify a number.

CDC committee voting Wednesday on recommending Pfizer vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds

A federal vaccine advisory committee is scheduled to vote early Wednesday afternoon on whether to recommend Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds.

The meeting comes two days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it was expanding emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12-15.

If the committee gives the OK, the CDC would likely adopt the recommendation quickly and shots could begin in most places.

Veterinarians struggling with demand after millions of adoptions during the pandemic

Approximately 12.6 million U.S. households got a new pet last year after the pandemic was declared in March 2020, according to a COVID-19 Pulse Study by the American Pet Products Association.

Meanwhile, fewer people relinquished their pets in 2020, so they needed ongoing care, experts said.

As people worked from home and spent more time with their pets, they've had more opportunities to notice bumps, limps and other ailments that could typically go untreated.

Veterinary positions are projected to grow 16% by 2029, nearly four times the average of most other occupations, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Vet tech jobs are expected to increase nearly 20% in the next five years.

Red Cross warns of growing number of cases in Asia

Coronavirus cases are rising in Asia and the Pacific with more than 5.9 million new confirmed infections in the past two weeks, more than in all other regions combined, the International Federation of the Red Cross said Wednesday.

Seven out of 10 countries globally that are doubling their infection numbers the fastest are in Asia and the Pacific, it said.