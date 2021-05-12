Need a ride to get your COVID-19 vaccine? This free transportation program will get you there

People can book the rides through an app, online or by calling.

DALLAS — AARP has created a new transportation initiative to serve Dallas County residents and provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccine providers.

The group worked with local Dallas organizations and Toyota to create the program, called AARP Ride@50+, a news release said. The program allows people to book different kinds of transportation, including free rides to vaccine appointments at Parkland Hospital and with Dallas County.

Toyota provided a grant to make the free rides available.

The program also allows users to book and pay for rides to other locations as well, like other appointments or even the grocery store.

“Every day people miss crucial medical appointments because of a lack of access or awareness in using local transportation options,” Kyle Rakow, the vice president and national director of AARP Driver Safety, said in the release. “By arming older adults with knowledge and an accessible platform, we hope to make it easier for those in Dallas to get around, especially if it helps them stay safe and healthy."

Anyone can use the program, though the focus is for people ages 50 and older and other vulnerable populations, the release said.