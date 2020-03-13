Because of the COVID-19 outbreak and community spread in Dallas County, the decision was made to cancel Friday prayers at all the mosques in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

This has never happened before.

On Friday afternoon, the parking lot of Valley Ranch Islamic Center was empty.

“It’s unprecedented,” said Imam Omar Suleiman. “This is a pretty surreal thing to see on a Friday for us.”

Normally, cars would line the streets as people head to the mosque for Jummah prayer.

“The Friday congregational prayer is unique in that it has to be done in congregation,” said Suleiman.

Coronavirus is impacting many religious organizations across North Texas.

On Friday afternoon, Bishop Edward Burns announced the Catholic Diocese of Dallas is suspending all public masses until March 30, 2020 due to public health concerns.

And for the first time, Gateway Church also canceled in-person services for the weekend. Instead, an online-only service was pre-recorded. About 150 leaders were in the church that fits 4,100 people, spread out across the seats for social distancing.

Gateway Senior Pastor Robert Morris said, “We’ve never had a health scare where we had to cancel services before.”

He said it took them seconds to decide about the online service in order to keep the community safe.

“We want to be part of the cure and the solution, not part of the problem,” said Morris.

Several other churches in the area have canceled services as well.

More resources: