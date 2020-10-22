COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports a slight decrease in hospitalizations

Health officials reported Thursday that 218 patients were using ventilators within hospitals in Tarrant County.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Tarrant County slightly decreased from 480 to 472 patients Thursday.

New confirmed coronavirus cases, however, have continued to increase as the week has progressed.

County officials reported 732 new cases Thursday compared to 500 new cases Tuesday. Tarrant County health officials also reported two new COVID-19 deaths.

The victims include a man from Arlington in his 80s and a woman from Fort Worth in her 40s. Both had underlying health conditions.



Tarrant County now has 712 confirmed deaths and 49,949 recoveries since tracking began in March.

Denton County adds 124 cases

Denton County Public Health announced 124 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, of which 100 are considered active cases. This increases the countywide total to 15,722 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 13,041 recoveries.

DCPH will host a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center Tuesday, Oct. 27 at Hawaiian Falls, located at 4400 Paige Road in The Colony. If you’re eligible and would like to get tested, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585.

Tarrant County election clerk tests positive for COVID-19

An election clerk at a voting location in Hurst has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the closure of the site, Tarrant County election officials announced Thursday on Twitter.

The lead clerk last worked on Monday at the Brookside Community Center at 1244 Brookside Drive, the Tarrant County elections office said.

The location has been closed and all other poll workers have been quarantined and a replacement team of poll workers is being organized.

Everman police officer dies after contracting coronavirus while on duty

An Everman police officer died of COVID-19 Thursday morning after he had been hospitalized for several days, officials confirmed.

Everman Emergency Services posted on Facebook that Officer Alex Arango contracted coronavirus while on duty.