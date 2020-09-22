COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 302 additional cases, 3 deaths

Tarrant County now has 636 confirmed coronavirus deaths.

DALLAS — Health officials in Tarrant County said three more residents have died from COVID-19. All three had underlying. Among those was a Fort Worth woman in her 80s, an Arlington man in his 70s, and a Fort Worth woman in her 60s.

The county now has 636 confirmed coronavirus deaths.

In addition, 302 new cases were added Tuesday in Tarrant County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since testing began to 47,533. County health officials say 41,469 people have recovered.

Denton County reports 2 deaths, 95 cases

Denton County Public Health announced two more residents died from COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 109 deaths.

Health officials said the deaths include a woman in her 70s who was a resident at Mayberry Gardens, and a man in his 50s who was a resident of unincorporated northwest Denton County.

“Let’s join together with thoughts and prayers for these two community members who’ve passed away due to COVID-19,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. “We ask for your continued commitment to staying Denton County strong by wearing masks, physically distancing, and following other public health recommendations. Together, we can continue to fight COVID-19 in our county.”

DCPH also announced 95 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 64 are currently active. This brings the countywide total to 11,702 confirmed cases, including 10,085 recoveries.

DCPH will be hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing center Friday, Sept. 25 at UNT's Discovery Park, located at 3940 N. Elm Street in Denton. It will open at 8 a.m. If you would like to get tested you must pre-register by calling 940-349-2585.

US tops 200,000 coronavirus deaths

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topped 200,000 Tuesday, a figure unimaginable eight months ago when the virus first reached the country.

“It is completely unfathomable that we’ve reached this point,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, a Johns Hopkins University public health researcher.

The bleak milestone, by far the highest confirmed death toll from the virus in the world, was reported by Johns Hopkins, based on figures supplied by state health authorities. But the real toll is thought to be much higher, in part because many COVID-19 deaths were probably ascribed to other causes, especially early on, before widespread testing.

The number of dead in the U.S. is equivalent to a 9/11 attack every day for 67 days. It is roughly equal to the population of Salt Lake City or Huntsville, Alabama.

Student-athlete tests positive in Carroll ISD

Tuesday's girls volleyball match between Grapevine and Carroll ISD was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions, the Lady Dragon Volleyball account tweeted.

Fourteen students at Carroll ISD will have to learn virtually due to close contact with a student-athlete who tested positive for COVID-19, the district said Monday.

On Monday, the district notified families about a student-athlete who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and was last on campus Friday, Sept. 18.

For a daily roundup of the latest news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA email newsletter.