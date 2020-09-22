Scientist weighs in on when to expect a COVID-19 vaccine and how approval will work

A new Pew Research Poll showed only of half Americans would get a vaccine, that’s down from 72 percent in May.

FORT WORTH, Texas — As the United States nears 7 million COVID-19 cases, there is increased focus on when a vaccine could be available.

Dr. Peter Hotez is a vaccine scientist and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine. His estimate for a vaccine is next spring or summer.

“We're doing as fast as we can, but it's still not a quick fix,” Hotez said. “You've got to give it time to show that there's a difference between those who are vaccinated in the placebo to know that they're going to work.”

That’s the same estimate CDC director Robert Redfield gave last week.

Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZenca’s partnership with Oxford University are the furthest along in trials.

The U.S. already pre-ordered millions of doses to allow the companies to start making them.

“I don't see that will have a good indication about one of these working till the end of the year, which again is still a world land speed record,” Hotez said.

A new Pew Research Poll showed only of half Americans would get a vaccine, that’s down from 72 percent in May.

Hotez says that’s because “Operation Warp Speed” hasn’t put out a strong communications effort to counter misinformation.

“No communications means that you allow anti-vaccine and anti-science groups to dominate your communications,” Hotez said. “We’re going to need more scientists speaking out to counter that.”

Hotez says part of the issue is the White House previously abusing Emergency Use Authorizations and undermining top scientists.

“The Department of Health and Human Services and operation warp speed has a lot of damage control and I hope they have they show the willingness to be able to do that,” Hotez said.

Despite issues with the CDC and FDA, Hotez says he backs the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee that will have the final say.

“The American people can trust that process is one of the most robust in the world in terms of releasing vaccines that are both that both work and are safe,” he said.

The biggest unanswered question after the timeline is who will receive the vaccine first.