COVID-19 updates: Dallas County sees 'slight uptick' in case numbers

Dallas County saw a "slight uptick" in COVID-19 case numbers Thursday compared to the day before. 

Wednesday afternoon, the county reported 197 more cases. On Thursday, officials confirmed 202 cases and 1 new death. 

"There’s a slight uptick today in the number of positive cases but that’s only one day and too small of an uptick to start any sort of a trend," Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted. 

The latest victim to die was a man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Dallas. Officials say he was ill at a local hospital and had underlying health conditions. 

Of the 222 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities, according to health officials. 

There have been 9,587 positive cases in the county since testing began in March. 

Tarrant County reports 104 new cases

Tarrant County health officials announced 104 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 more deaths Thursday. 

There have been 5,294 cases and 2,040 recoveries since testing began in March. 

Daily hospital capacity numbers

The city of Dallas released the following numbers as reported by the 25 hospitals Wednesday: 

  • Total beds: 6,049
    • Beds occupied: 3,900
  • Total ICU beds: 925
    • ICU beds occupied: 584
  • Total ventilators: 972
    • Ventilators in use: 348

