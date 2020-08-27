COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 9 deaths

Earlier this week, Tarrant County officials extended a mandatory mask order through Nov. 30

Tarrant County health officials reported nine COVID-19 deaths Thursday.

The victims include a woman from Mansfield in her 90s, a woman from Arlington in her 90s, two men from Arlington and Grand Prairie each in their 80s, a woman from Euless in her 80s, a man from Arlington in his 70s, a woman from Arlington in her 60s, and two men from Arlington in their 50s.

County health officials said all of the victims had underlying health conditions.



There have been 532 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 and 34,116 people have recovered from the disease since the county began tracking in March.

Tarrant County leaders have extended the mandatory mask order through Nov. 30 to combat the spread of the virus.

TCU reports 103 new active cases

Texas Christian University reported an additional 103 active cases of COVID-19 Thursday. This brings the total count for active cases to 360.

Of the 360 active cases, 357 are students, according to the university.

The number of active cases reported continues to increase. On Monday, the total active case count was 112, but it has since tripled.

Since March, the university has reported 641 total cases. Click here for more data on TCU's COVID-19 dashboard.

In comparison, UT Austin has reported 488 total cases since March.

Texas A&M University's dashboard does not have information from the spring. However, it does provide the number of self-reported this month.

According to the dashboard, 407 total cases were self-reported from Aug. 2 to 22.

Cowtown Marathon moves race dates to May 2021

Officials announced the Cowtown Marathon has been moved to May 8, 2021. Next year’s race was originally scheduled for late February.

Cowtown Marathon organizers said the change in dates is in response to ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

May 8 will include an in-person 5K, 10K, half marathon, and the Healthy Hig Half Marathon Relay.