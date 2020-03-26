More than 500 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in North Texas, including nine deaths.

Dallas County health officials announced Thursday they had confirmed 56 new cases of COVID-19 and a seventh death from the disease.

A Dallas woman in her 90s had been critically ill in a local hospital from the disease before she died, officials said. She did not have any other high-risk chronic health conditions.

The increase brought the total to 303 positive cases among Dallas County residents.

Most of the region is now under some variation of a "stay at home" order, with Collin, Denton, Ellis, Hunt, Kaufman, Navarro, Rockwall and Tarrant Counties following the lead of Dallas County on Tuesday and issuing their own orders telling residents to stay home.

Seven people have died in Dallas County so far from COVID-19. One person has died in Tarrant County, and one person has died in Collin County, according to health officials.

Top updates for Thursday, March 26

U.S. jobless claims soared to a record 3.3 million last week as layoffs jumped and emergency orders shut businesses down all across the country. The number is more than quadruple the previous record.

The Senate unanimously passed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue plan that includes individual payments to Americans. The House is expected to pass it Friday.

Rural hospitals, many of which are already under financial strain, are struggling to make payroll during the pandemic.

15 people have recovered in Collin County

Collin County health officials reported Thursday morning that there are currently a total of 66 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

So far, 15 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus. Six patients are currently hospitalized, and 44 people are in self-isolation at home.

