North Texas jail under lockdown after COVID-19 outbreak

There are 178 active cases of COVID-19 at the Choice Moore Transfer Facility in Fannin County, with more than 70% of the inmates and staff possibly exposed.

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas — The Choice Moore Transfer Facility in Fannin County is currently under lockdown after a COVID-19 outbreak.

There are currently 178 inmates and five employees with active COVID-19 cases at the facility, which is more than most other Texas jails.

Sixty-one inmates have recovered along with nine employees.

There are 902 people in medical restriction at Choice Moore, which means they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and are being monitored. That makes up 73.6% of the people currently at the facility.

There are also 186 people isolated within the facility who are waiting for their COVID-19 test results or who have tested positive for COVID-19 and not been medically cleared.

The other state facility in Fannin County is the Buster Cole State Jail. This unit currently has four inmates and two employees with active COVID-19 cases.

A majority of the people found to have the disease are asymptomatic, said Jeremy Desel, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The recent round of mass testing at Moore Unit finished Aug. 20, Desel said.

The jail outbreak caused a recent spike in coronavirus cases in Fannin County, said Judge Randy Moore during a commissioners court meeting Monday.

Fannin County added 171 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, breaking the previous daily record of 45 cases on Aug. 15.

These 171 additional cases make up 30.6% of the 559 total cases in the county since tracking began in March.

On Monday, Moore extended the county's disaster declaration through Sept. 1, saying "as far as I can tell, we need to keep our order in place just as it is."

The Choice Moore Transfer Facility currently has the second most active COVID-19 cases of all state jails, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The Lucile Plane State Jail in Dayton, which is northeast of Houston, has the most with 316 inmates and 17 employees with active cases. This facility has 684 people in medical restriction.

The William R. Boyd Unit in Teague, which is southeast of Corsicana, is the only other state jail that currently has more than 100 inmates with active cases, with 169.