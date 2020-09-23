COVID-19 updates: UNT cancels game against Houston after 4 positive tests

UNT and Houston are working to find a date to reschedule the game.

DALLAS — The University of North Texas announced that Saturday's football game against the University of Houston has been canceled due to four people testing positive for COVID-19.

"Following student-athletes, coaching staff and inner personnel being tested three times each week since August, there were a total of four positive tests this week," UNT officials said in a written statement.

Those who tested positive are currently in self-isolation. Officials said the succeeding contact tracing of those positive tests left the football program unable to field a team for a game this week.

UNT and Houston are working to find a date to reschedule the game.

Saturday's game at Houston has been canceled. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Zdz1uQV8Au — North Texas Football 😷 (@MeanGreenFB) September 23, 2020

A week earlier, Houston's game against Baylor was postponed due to COVID-19 precautions.

UNT won its first game against Houston Baptist but got blown out last weekend against SMU.

Tarrant County reports five deaths

Tarrant County health officials reported five COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

The victims include a woman from Bedford in her 90s, a man from Fort Worth in his 80s, a man from Fort Worth in his 60s, and a man and woman from Fort Worth in their 50s.

Officials said all of the victims had underlying health conditions.