Fort Worth ISD board to reconsider delaying in-person start to November

One week ago, board members voted 5-4 not to delay the start, but will reconsider the motion Tuesday night.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth ISD board members are expected to revote Tuesday night on whether to extend virtual learning into November.

The same vote failed last week at a special meeting, when board members voted 5-4 not to extend virtual learning.

Superintendent Kent Scribner proposed a hybrid learning option starting Oct. 5 that would allow students to choose between learning in the classroom or virtually at home.

At last week's meeting, Tarrant County health director Vinny Taneja said the county's recommendations were virtual learning only.

Board president Cinto Ramos told WFAA that a board member who originally voted against the virtual learning extension had requested that the item be voted on again at a regularly called meeting next Tuesday.

Ramos said that since the measure failed, any board member could request that it be put back on the agenda for a revote.

Fort Worth ISD officials confirmed in a statement that the Board of Education said they wanted to reconsider their vote.

The meeting will be held virtually Tuesday, starting at 5:30 p.m.

There was an immediate negative reaction to the board's vote last week, with the United Educators Association of Texas saying it would "cause a lot of health concerns and a lot of heartache" for staff and families.

Teachers from the UEA and parents gathered to protest outside the meeting on Tuesday evening.

The parents gathered outside called for a choice in the type of instruction their kids receive.

Both groups are now surrounding entrance where board will meet.

Parents are chanting “we want a choice”

Teachers are chanting “we want to live”

(@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/XffsGyCKwF — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) September 22, 2020

Joy Blocker is the mother of three kids – ages 5, 10, and 13 – who are Fort Worth ISD students.

"Right now, we're very confused," Blocker said. "It's really hard to champion behind a leadership that has been very wishy-washy."

Blocker started an online petition in favor of starting in-person learning as soon as possible.

She signed up to speak to the board during Tuesday’s regular meeting.