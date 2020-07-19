COVID-19 updates: 525 people in Dallas County have died since March, officials say

At least 3,865 people across Texas with COVID-19 have died since tracking began, state officials reported Saturday.

This story will be continuously updated on July 19.

Dallas County's COVID-19 death toll has now reached at least 525 people since tracking began in March, officials said Sunday.

About one-third of those who have died were connected to long-term care facilities, data shows.

Two more victims were announced Sunday, both men who had been critically ill at local hospitals.

One was an Irving man in his 50s who did not have any underlying health conditions, officials said.

The other was a Grand Prairie man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

Roughly two-thirds of those who have been hospitalized with the disease in Dallas County have been under the age of 65 to date, according to officials.

County officials also reported 1,044 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total since March to 41,266 people who have been infected with the virus.

Sunday marks 17 straight days the county has reported more than 1,000 new daily cases. The first time the county reached that number was on July 3, when 1,085 cases were reported. The highest number of new cases reported in a single day was on July 6, at 1,214.

The positivity rate across Texas has similarly risen in July, though it dropped from a record 17.43% Friday to 16.05% on Saturday.

Dallas County has had the second-largest death toll in the state, data shows, falling only behind Harris County. Tarrant County's death toll is the third-largest in the state, at 298 people. Officials there reported 422 new cases Sunday, raising Tarrant County's total to 21,617 reported cases with 10,382 recoveries since March.

Across the state, the death toll has steadily increased each day.

In June, Texas averaged about 25 deaths a day. So far in July, it's been about 80 deaths a day, although the past four days have seen death tolls above 100 people each day, with Friday's reported number reaching a record 174 victims.

It took Texas 117 days to go from one reported case to 150,000. But since then, it took only 18 days for that number to double from 150,000 to 300,000 total cases.

The state had reported at least 317,730 cases as of Saturday. An estimated 169,581 people have recovered so far.

Top updates for Sunday, July 19:

Tarrant County residents can sign up for a free saliva COVID-19 test, Fort Worth officials said. Here's how.

85 babies in the area around Corpus Christi have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. Experts believe a large level of active cases in the community is to blame, with one in every eight residents currently infected.

Educators took to the streets Saturday in Denton to demand more health and safety measures to protect teachers and students from COVID-19 this fall.

New testing site opens Monday in Dallas with no residency requirements

Dallas city and county officials are working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management to open a new testing site in Dallas, County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a tweet Sunday.

The site at Mountain View College will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and then from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting Tuesday. Testing will be available every day except on Sundays.

The address for the testing site is 4849 W. Illinois Ave. in Dallas. To get there, enter off of Duncanville Road and follow Mountain View College Avenue to the entrance of the site, Jenkins said.

Those wishing to be tested do not need to meet any residency requirements, according to Jenkins.

Health experts recommend taking the following actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wear a face covering.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Practice "social distancing" and stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large public gatherings

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.

WFAA reporter William Joy contributed to this report.