COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports lowest number of new cases since June 16

Dallas County reported 382 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, giving the county it's lowest daily count since June 16.

The county also reported three new COVID-19 deaths. This included a Mesquite woman in her 60's, a Dallas man in his 70's and an Irving man in his 80's. All had been in the hospital with underlying high-risk health conditions.

Dallas County has now had less than 1,000 cases for 13 of the last 14 days.

Of the 691 reported deaths in Dallas County, local officials say 28% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

There have been 430,485 coronavirus cases confirmed in Texas.

Rockwall police officer died from COVID-19

The Rockwall police officer who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 died on Monday morning, the department said.

Tracy Gaines was admitted to the hospital on July 11 due to the illness.

Gaines likely contracted the disease at a small gathering at his house. His entire family tested positive for COVID-19, but he was the only one hospitalized.

Man accused of coronavirus testing supplies arrested

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on a burglary charge in connection with a burglary at a COVID-19 testing site.

Thomas Glenn Prater, 39, is accused of stealing the testing equipment and supplies between July 11 and July 12 at The Salvation Army's Pleasant Grove community center.

The testing site was scheduled to open Jul 13 but was delayed by a day because of the theft.

