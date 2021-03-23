COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County hospitalizations increase, but remain lower than a month ago

Texas health officials announced Tuesday that all adults will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 29.

DALLAS — Tarrant County reported a slight increase in coronavirus-related hospitalizations Tuesday. The county confirmed there are currently 218 patients compared to 209 reported the day before.

The number remains lower than a month ago when 629 patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19. The county also announced 268 new cases of coronavirus and four additional deaths Tuesday.

The latest victims to die include a Fort Worth man in his 80s, a Fort Worth man in his 70s, a man from White Settlement in his 70s, and Fort Worth man in his 40s. County health officials said three of the four victims had underlying health conditions.

The county has administered vaccines to more than 475,000 of its residents. According to the county's dashboard, 171,153 residents are fully vaccinated.

County officials are working out details on how the vaccination process will look going forward since all adults in Texas will be eligible beginning March 29.

"I will not be in favor of walk-in appointments," Judge Glen Whitley said during a Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday.

RIGHT NOW: @TarrantCountyTX and @TCPHtweets are discussing #COVID19 numbers and vaccines, including the new developments.

"I will not be in favor of walk-in" appointments, says Judge Glen Whitley#WFAA — Lauren Zakalik (@wfaalauren) March 23, 2021

For a daily roundup of the latest news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA email newsletter.

Visitation rules updated for long-term care facilities in Texas

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced it has updated visitation rules for fully vaccinated long-term care facilities.

Effective Tuesday, fully vaccinated long-term facility residents are allowed to have in-person visits with family members and friends who are not designated, essential caregivers. Everyone must follow CDC safety protocols which include wearing face masks, HHSC officials said.

State health officials said the expanded visitation is also allowed in assisted living facilities, intermediate care facilities, and Home and Community-based Services providers.

Here is what's allowed with the updated rules:

close/personal contact during any visitation for fully vaccinated residents.

outdoor visitation at all facilities, even when the facility has an outbreak.

up to two essential caregivers at the same time to visit a resident with any COVID-19 status.

all visitation without time limits, while adhering to infection prevention and control measures.

end-of-life visits for all residents regardless of their COVID-19 status in all nursing facilities, with an expanded definition of end-of-life visits that now includes all residents receiving hospice services; residents at or near the end of life, with or without hospice services; and residents whose prognosis does not indicate recovery.

This means long-term care facilities no longer need to:

request general visitation approval from HHSC.

monitor visits or escort visitors to and from the visitation area.

limit indoor visitation to areas with a plexiglass barrier or booth.

require documentation of a negative COVID-19 test result for essential caregiver or salon services visitors.

Texas to open COVID-19 vaccine appointments to all adults

Texas will open COVID-19 vaccination appointments to all adults next week, state officials announced Tuesday.

While providers will continue to prioritize older adults, all adults will be eligible to receive a vaccine starting March 29, officials said.