COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County has record-high hospitalizations for second straight day

Tarrant County has had more than 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations every day since Dec. 16.

Tarrant County health officials reported there are currently a record-high 1,374 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday. This breaks the previous record of 1,323 set on Tuesday.

Local health officials also reported 20 new COVID-19 deaths. Tarrant County now has 1,468 confirmed deaths since tracking began in March.

The deaths include:

A North Richland Hills woman older than 100

A Fort Worth man and two Fort Worth women in their 90s

A Fort Worth woman in her 80s

A Hurst man in his 80s

Two Arlington men in their 80s

An Azle woman in her 80s

Four Fort Worth women and a Fort Worth man in their 70s

A Benbrook man in his 70s

An Arlington woman in her 70s

A Sansom Park woman in her 70s

A Fort Worth woman in her 60s

A Fort Worth man and Fort Worth woman in their 30s

All but three had underlying conditions, county officials said.

Tarrant County health officials reported 1,609 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total count to 146,888 cases since tracking began in March.

Collin County has more than 500 hospitalizations for third straight day

Collin County health officials reported Wednesday there are currently a record 551 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county's hospitals.

The county had 539 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday and 518 on Monday, marking the first time there have been more than 500 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Collin County.

These COVID-19 patients make up 20% of the county's total hospital bed capacity. This percentage has remained above 15% in Collin County since Dec. 19.

Only 16 adult ICU beds available in Dallas County

Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted that as of Dec. 29, only 16 ICU are available in Dallas County, according to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

Hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 reached an all-time high in Dallas, Denton, Collin, and Tarrant counties, officials said Tuesday.

“Our hospital numbers are at all-time highs, and our availability of ICU beds in the region is at an all-time low,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.