CDC lowers Dallas County COVID risk level

The risk level is now considered low.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — The CDC has updated Dallas County's COVID-19 community risk level to low.

"People may choose to mask at any time," the CDC advises on its website. "People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask."

Data on the CDC's website shows the Dallas County's case rate per 100,000 population currently sits at 158.68 people with COVID per 100,000 people, and about eight new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000.

Only about 4.4% of staffed inpatient beds in Dallas County are in use by confirmed COVID-19 patients, CDC data also shows.