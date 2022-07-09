COVID-19 updates: Hospitalizations and deaths across North Texas remain low

Dallas County, Tarrant County, Denton County and Collin County are all seeing a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations in early September.

TEXAS, USA — COVID-19 statistics across North Texas continue to remain relatively low as the area heads into September.

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 111 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

The last time there were more than 200 hospitalizations in the county was Feb. 17, 2022.

The record number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 19, 2022, when the county had 583 in the hospital with COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, the last day of a reported COVID-19 death in Collin County happened on Aug. 17, 2022, data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows. The last time the state reported more than two deaths in Collin County happened on March 25, 2022, when there were three.

The record-high number of deaths that reportedly happened in a single day happened on Jan. 11, 2021, when there were 13 deaths.

County health officials do not report daily COVID-19 death statistics.

Denton County hospitalizations remain below 25

Denton County Public Health reported there are currently 24 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county as of Wednesday. There were 17 on Tuesday.

The last time there were more than 50 hospitalizations in the county was Feb. 27, 2022.

The record number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 20, 2022, when the county had 236 in the hospital with COVID-19.

There are currently six ICU beds available in the county's hospitals.

As of Wednesday, the last day of a reported COVID-19 death in Denton County happened on Aug. 11, 2022, data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows. The last time the state reported more than three deaths in Denton County happened on Feb. 19, 2022, when there were five.

The record-high number of deaths that reportedly happened in a single day is 11, which has happened four times since health officials started collecting data.

Tarrant County reports 821 new cases

In early August 2022, Tarrant County Public Health officials stopped releasing daily press releases related to COVID-19 statistics.

Health officials reported 821 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. There have been 639,106 total confirmed cases since data started being collected in March 2021.

As of Wednesday, the last day of a reported COVID-19 death in Tarrant County happened on Aug. 19, 2022, data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows. The last time the state reported more than five deaths in Tarrant County happened on Feb. 27, 2022, when there were six.

The record-high number of deaths that reportedly happened in a single day happened on Jan. 6, 2021, when there were 33 deaths.

Dallas County reports 33% of current cases come from kids

Dallas County health officials reported Wednesday the county had 1,184 newly reported cases within 14 days of the specimen collection date.

"The pediatric population now represents 33% of overall cases, a pandemic high," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a tweet Wednesday. "Vaccines can help prevent illness and remain highly effective against severe illness and hospitalizations if you are up to date meaning you’ve received all primary doses and boosters."

As of Wednesday, the last day of a reported COVID-19 death in Dallas County happened on August 14, 2022, data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows. The last time the state reported more than 10 deaths in Dallas County happened on Feb. 21, 2022.