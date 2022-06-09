Monkeypox cases declining in Dallas County, health officials say

Officials with Dallas County Health & Human Services provided updates on monkeypox and a timeline of when the county is expecting to receive COVID boosters.

DALLAS — On Tuesday, officials with Dallas County Health and Human Services provided updates on monkeypox and a timeline of when the county is expecting to receive COVID boosters.

NEW COVID BOOSTERS EXPECTED TO ARRIVE AT DCHHS THIS WEEK

DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang told county commissioners he expects 5,000 doses of the new Pfizer COVID booster and 5,000 doses of the new Moderna COVID booster to arrive later this week.

DCHHS will wait until the vaccines have arrived before scheduling booster appointments at county clinics, Huang added.

People 12 years and older are eligible for the Pfizer booster if it has been at least two months since their last COVID shot. People 18 years and older are eligible for the Moderna booster if it has been at least two months since their last COVID shot.

“Reordering [COVID booster shots], we’ve been told, is not an issue,” Huang said Tuesday.

As of right now, there are no plans for a big drive-thru vaccination event, DCHHS told WFAA in a statement.

DATA SHOWS MONKEYPOX CASES ARE DECLINING IN DALLAS COUNTY, ACCORDING TO DCHHS

Dallas County is reporting 564 monkeypox cases as of Sept. 2, data shows. Five of those cases are in women. Almost half of the cases are in people 30-39 years old.

“We’re not seeing the exponential increase in number of cases that we were seeing earlier. Hopefully some plateauing of that,” Huang told county commissioners.