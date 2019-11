Around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning a female Fort Worth police officer was struck by a drunk driver while assisting on another call.

Officers responded to a DWI call near Highway 287 and Harmon road. The female officer was putting out cones when another drunk driver struck her and her squad car.

The suspect fled on foot after the collision but was taken into custody shortly after.

The officer is in serious condition at JPS Hospital.

This is a developing story.