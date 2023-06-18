Billboard names Dickies Arena one of the best venues in the world

Billboard awarded Dickies second place for venues that hold between 10,001 and 15,000 people.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth's Dickies Arena has had a few big celebrities and events under its belt, but its new title might as well be the belt buckle!

The arena was listed as one of the top venues in the world, according to a recent edition of Billboard Magazine.

Billboard published the standings in its Midyear Touring Report (pages 14-20 of the June 10 issue), which writer Dave Brooks says is made up of box-office ticket sales data submitted voluntarily by promoters and venues. The Midyear Record covers the total gross income, attendees and number of shows from Nov. 1, 2022, to April 30, 2023.

Based on the data, Dickies pulled the second-largest gross income for venues that can hold between 10,001 to 15,000 people. The venue brought in almost $40 million in gross income and over 600,000 attendees within about 80 shows.

Dickies made more money than other international venues like Barclays Arena in Germany ($33M+), the OVO Arena Wembley in London ($27M+) and Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden ($24M+).

The only medium-sized venue that made more than Dickies was the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland. That venue made over $41 million with close to 650,000 attendees and three shows less than Fort Worth.

Dickies' earnings can only go up from here, especially with the big names that have hit the stage since April 30 and those that are still on their way there.