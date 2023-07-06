Plano African American Museum reopening Juneteenth weekend

The reopening will coincide with Juneteenth activities happening just down the street.

PLANO, Texas — The only Black history museum in Collin County is set to softly reopen in person just in time for Juneteenth.

The Plano African American Museum (PAAM) is inviting the public to their reopening on Saturday, June 17, which will coincide with other local Juneteenth events.

The museum sits in the Douglass Community, Plano's historically Black neighborhood that was founded in the mid-1800s. You'll find it inside the Thornton House, which was created in the early 1900s.

PAAM will host exhibitions that celebrate and educate visitors about African American culture in Plano's history.

For Juneteenth, the public is invited to visit the museum from 2p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 17 for the opening exhibition, "This is Douglass: Faith, Family, Forever." Visitors can look at a display of photographs from longtime Douglass residents, and kids can enjoy the children's area for arts and crafts.

Other Juneteenth events will happen simultaneously at the Douglass Community Center down the street and a parade that'll pass through the neighborhood.

The PAAM originally opened in 2006 after Ben Thomas, a civic leader and lifelong Douglass resident, saw a lack of recorded history for Plano's Black community. After a few years, the museum closed after its major source of funding ceased.

While a then-18-year-old took the museum online, community members kept the hope to bring it back in person. According to PAAM officials, board members and volunteers have spent the past couple years getting the interior back in order and adding to the museum's collection of photos, books, and artifacts reflecting Plano's Black history over the last hundred years.

“We hope that guests will come to the Douglass Community on opening day not only to experience the museum, but to see the rich history of our neighborhood, including the historic Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, the L.A. Davis Cemetery, and the mosaic mural ‘Tracks of Our Past and Future,’” said Dollie Thomas, a PAAM board member and daughter of Ben Thomas.