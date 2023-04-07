George Strait is coming back to Fort Worth for back-to-back concerts

Strait will feel right at home at Dickies, where he was among the first performers to play the venue when it opened in 2019.

FORT WORTH, Texas — George Strait is coming back to Fort Worth.

The Texas country music legend will play back-to-back concerts at Dickies Arena on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18, which are a Friday and Saturday, the arena announced on Friday morning.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 14, on Ticketmaster. If fans want to get ahead of the game, they can go to Ticketmaster on April 13 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and enter the code "DICKIES" for a chance at early access. It wasn't clear how many people be able to get early access to tickets, but Dickies advised to use the code the day before general public sales.

Strait will be joined by Caitlyn Smith on both nights.

Strait will feel right at home at Dickies, where he was among the first performers to play the venue when it opened in 2019. He also performed back-to-back concerts at Dickies in 2022.

His Fort Worth shows have sold out almost instantly, leading to high prices on the secondary ticket market. In November, tickets on the secondary market to his Dickies Arena concert were around $350 and up.

The 2019 show was Strait's first appearance in Fort Worth in nearly 40 years, though he's no stranger to Tarrant County. The farewell concert of his final tour in 2014 was at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.