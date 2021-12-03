'Are we not appalled yet?' Southlake parents demand Carroll ISD create diversity and inclusion plan

Some concerned parents have created a group called "CREED" ( Cultural and Racial Equity for Every Dragon ) and spoke about their concerns.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — In a park in the heart of Southlake Town Square Friday, a long-simmering issue took center stage.

"We're representing all marginalized students," State Senator and attorney Royce West said. "This is not a black and white issue. This is an inclusion issue. This is a diversity issue."

For years now, some parents and students in the Carroll ISD have been trying to get the district to adopt something called the "Cultural Competence Action Plan," or CCAP, to tackle racism. Two videos of Southlake high schoolers using a racial slur were the impetus. Yet the district still hasn't put the plan in the books.

An opposing parent is currently suing over the whole thing and mediation is expected.

Friday, parents who have now formed a group called "CREED," which stands for Cultural and Racial Equity for Every Dragon, stood up to say now is the time for change.

"Students have come forward with tragic stories about conduct they've endured on the basis of their race, their religion, their sexual orientation while at school," said Pam Francis, a Southlake parent.

CREED is now represented legally by Royce West. He's sent a letter to Carroll ISD, demanding they institute a diversity and inclusion plan.

"We're trying to, no, we're going to get those issues resolved," said West.

Julie Thannum, Carroll ISD assistant superintendent, said the district couldn't comment because of the lawsuit, but did say this:

"We believe that academic excellence depends not only on a diverse body of students, families, and staff but, of equal importance, affirming and engaging the perspectives and backgrounds within our Dragon community."

Southlake and CREED parent Russell Maryland said Friday it's time all students can learn without threats or fear.