Northwest ISD names lone finalist for superintendent after previous hire died unexpectedly

Dr. Mark Foust has been named the lone finalist for the Northwest ISD superintendent position. He previously served as the superintendent for Kerrville ISD.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Northwest ISD has named Dr. Mark Foust as lone finalist for the superintendent of schools position after the previous superintendent unexpectedly died just months into the job.

Dr. Foust was named as the lone finalist by a vote of 7-0 in the Dec. 12 Board of Trustees meeting, the district said.

Foust's predecessor, David Hicks, unexpectedly died in September from a medical emergency, and the district named Michael Griffin, the district's assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, as acting superintendent days later.

The district said Griffin would assume responsibilities immediately until the board selected a permanent superintendent. Foust will now fill that position.

Foust comes to Northwest ISD after serving as Kerrville ISD's superintendent for the past six years. Northwest ISD officials said in a press release that in Foust's tenure as KISD superintendent, the district implemented new STEM instructional programs, expanded career and technical education opportunities, and passed a significant bond program to revitalize schools. The release also said KISD earned distinction as an HEB Excellence in Education Small District State Finalist and a top-10 UIL Lone Star Cup finisher during Foust's tenure.

Prior to serving as KISD's superintendent, Foust spent his first 21 years of his career in Fort Bend ISD as an English teacher and coach.

“Northwest ISD is a destination school district in Texas – it is a highly sought-after place for families to raise their children, and a district where teachers and staff team with other incredibly talented people to serve all children in the community,” Foust said. “I look forward to Northwest ISD continuing to be a strong leader in preparing children for the next chapters of their lives and providing families with the best educational environment in the state.”

Northwest ISD said it will now follow the 21-day waiting period as required by the state before Dr. Foust can officially join the district. The district said Foust will tentatively start his new position in January.