Northwest ISD names acting superintendent following death of previous one

Michael Griffin, now serving as assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, was appointed to the role and has worked for the district for two decades.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Northwest ISD has named a new acting superintendent following the unexpected death of their previous superintendent Michael Hicks.

Michael Griffin, the district's assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, was named as the new acting superintendent by the district's board of trustees during a special meeting Thursday evening.

Griffin will assume responsibilities immediately until the board selects a permanent superintendent.

“Northwest ISD means the world to me, and I am honored to temporarily lead the district forward with stability as we search for a new leader,” Griffin said in a statement. “Our culture of excellence and commitment to academic and extracurricular achievement are unchanged, and our team is doing great work to continue a strong start to our school year. Dr. Hicks left a tremendous mark on our district in his time with us with his caring and compassionate nature, and I have the utmost faith in our school board in finding his successor.”

Griffin has served in her assistant superintendent role since 2018, working with campus leaders, teachers and the community, and leads several committees for the district.

For the past two decades, Griffin has worked her way up in the district from teacher, to assistant principal, to principal and executive director of elementary education before taking her current role.

Griffin earned a doctorate in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University, and a master's degree in education from the University of Arizona.

The district trustees will be using Leasor Crass, whom they've used before, as a search firm to select their next superintendent.