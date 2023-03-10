5 North Texas schools shut down over boil water notice

Five schools in the Crandall Independent School District in Kaufman County were shut down Tuesday.

CRANDALL, Texas — Five schools in the Crandall Independent School District in Kaufman County were shut down Tuesday after a boil water notice was issued in the area, the district said.

The impacted schools were Crandall Middle School, Dietz Elementary School, Noble-Reed Elementary School, Smith Elementary School, and Walker Elementary School.

District officials did not say when the schools would reopen.

The notice was issued Monday evening for Inframark customers of the Kaufman County FWSD 4A, 4B, MUD 9, MUD 10, MUD 11, MUD 12 and MUD 14 public water systems. A leak in the distribution system prompted the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to advise customers to boil water before drinking it or using it to wash their hands and brush their teeth.

Todd Burrer, the president of Inframark, said the company "determined there was a mechanical issue that caused the water distribution system to fill with air and water was not flowing to the community."

"We bled the air out of the system and began the process of recharging the system with potable water," Burrer said.

Burrer said the company on Tuesday morning was planning to sample the water and test it to determine if the boil water notice needs to continue.

Here's what the advisory said:

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.



Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.



Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

