Multiple North Texas school districts report internet issues Thursday

Across North Texas, school districts were dealing with network issues that impacted the virtual instruction on Thursday.

As of 10 a.m., Allen, Richardson and Frisco school districts still seemed to be experiencing issues.

School officials said they are working with their network providers to fix the issue, but students still may have trouble logging on Thursday morning.

Richardson ISD posted on Twitter that the issues with internet service in Region X were affecting many districts in the area.

Allen ISD added that a fiber line in the region may have been cut, and an area stretching from McKinney to Lewisville was impacted.

Students are advised to continue to attempt to log on. School officials said learning will resume as soon as possible.

Most districts said the connectivity issues were intermittent.