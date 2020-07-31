3 local students share thoughts on returning to school during COVID-19 pandemic

Three young ladies said they just want their voices to be considered during the pandemic. They shared their thoughts on how they feel regarding the upcoming year.

From parents to teachers and even administrators, the conversation surrounding going back to school this fall has received varied responses from each group.

One group we haven’t heard a lot from are the students – those who will have to deal with whichever decision is made by their parents and school leaders.

“I feel as though everybody wants to go to school,” said Jordan Henderson, who will be entering her freshman year at Mansfield Legacy High School this fall.

Out of the thousands of students who will start school in the next couple of months, three young ladies are sharing their thoughts on how they feel about the upcoming school year.

Henderson, along with two other Northeast Texas students discussed why they would rather start their fall semester online.

“I personally do not want to return back to school,” Zora Austin, an eighth-grader at Brenham Junior High School added. “I feel like online school is safer.”

While the young ladies will miss a lot and possibly find new ways to enjoy some old pastimes, they recognize the importance of the decisions that have been made thus far about returning to school.

“I do miss my friends, but I can wait to see them [when] the virus is over,” said Marissa Schauer, a sophomore at Seguin High School in Arlington.

For Henderson, the soon-to-be freshman at Mansfield Legacy High School, she’ll be attending school virtually, at least until Sept. 8. While it’s a big year she’s been looking forward to for a while now, she says something that’s more important than freshman year is the health and safety of those around her.