Lake Worth ISD first-grade teacher arrested, charged with inappropriate conduct, district says

The school district stated that while the teacher hasn't been found guilty or innocent yet, he is no longer employed with Lake Worth ISD.

LAKE WORTH, Texas — A first-grade teacher with Lake Worth ISD has been arrested following allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student, the district announced Friday.

In a message sent out on Twitter, the district announced the arrest of the Miller Language Academy teacher Mario Pureco Razo.

"Although the District has not reached any conclusion as to his guilt or innocence related to the allegations, he is no longer employed with the District," the statement reads. "At this time, we are not aware of any complaints of a similar nature related to any other student, and he was no longer in the classroom as of Oct. 21, 2022."

Lake Worth ISD stated they have fully cooperated with Child Protective Services and the Fort Worth Police Department, as well as CPS's request not to release information prior to an arrest.

There is no additional information about the charges or the investigation right now, the district stated.