Greenhill School closed for middle and high schoolers due to 'flu-like illness'

The school is reporting a large number of absences due to the illness. Classes are canceled for 7th-12th graders for the rest of this week.

ADDISON, Texas — Greenhill School in Addison, Texas, is cancelling classes for some students due to what they call a "flu-like illness."

The private school is reporting a high number of students that are absent because of the virus.

Classes are canceled this Thursday and Friday (Oct. 27 and Oct. 28) for students in the 7th through 12th grade. In a statement to WFAA, a representative said the decision was made with help from Dallas County Health and Human Services.

They're hoping canceling classes will help reduce the spread of the virus and give sick students time to recover.