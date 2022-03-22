Electrical fire knocks out power at Fort Worth elementary school, canceling classes

South Hills Elementary, near Cockrell Avenue and Southwest Loop 820 in south Fort Worth, had 25 classrooms impacted by the fire.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Class was canceled Tuesday at an elementary school in Fort Worth after an electrical fire knocked out power to the campus.

South Hills Elementary, near Cockrell Avenue and Southwest Loop 820 in south Fort Worth, had 25 classrooms impacted by the fire, though the full extent of the damage was unknown.

The fire happened late Monday night, officials said, and knocked out power to the school.

Fort Worth school district officials announced around 6 a.m. Tuesday that classes were canceled at the school. The district was asking parents to not send their children to school, and parents were also notified of the closure via the district's mass communication system.

The district will continue to communicate with parents about when the school will reopen.