Fort Worth ISD offering temporary virtual learning option for younger students with medical conditions

The district said pending the school board’s approval, the virtual learning option will begin on Monday, Sept. 13 and continue through the entire fall semester.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: Above video aired Aug. 18, on Fort Worth ISD decision to join lawsuit against mask mandate ban

Fort Worth ISD is offering a temporary virtual learning option for younger students who have been unable to return to school due to a documented medical condition, the district announced Friday.

The district said the option will be available for students in kindergarten through the sixth grade – who are not eligible to receive the COVID vaccine and have a medical condition that keeps them from learning in person.

The Fort Worth ISD Board is set to meet on Tuesday, Aug. 24 to vote on how to fund the virtual learning option.

Registration for the virtual learning option will open at noon Wednesday, Aug. 25 and will end at midnight Sunday, Aug. 29. For more information, visit the district website by clicking here.