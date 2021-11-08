Dallas ISD offering virtual learning option to certain students

The virtual learning option is only for students 11 and under as of Aug. 16.

DALLAS — Note: The video above is about virtual learning at Frisco ISD.

Dallas ISD is offering a temporary virtual learning option for qualifying students, the district said Thursday.

The virtual learning option is only for students 11 and under as of Aug. 16. It's also only for students who have not yet returned to school.

The district says it recommends students participate in on-campus learning but that it understands that parents and students are concerned about COVID.

Students of any age who qualify as homebound services are eligible, as well.

The virtual learning will start on Aug. 24, and the deadline to enroll is 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 23. It will be re-evaluated and re-offered to students every nine weeks.

Dallas ISD joins other districts in the area - including Lancaster ISD, Northwest ISD, Richardson ISD, Plano ISD, and Frisco ISD - that have added a virtual option as cases of COVID rise in North Texas, spurred by the more contagious delta variant of the virus.