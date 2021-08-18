'It’s about a happy classroom': Garland ISD focusing on social emotional learning

Teachers are educating kids about how to deal with their emotions by watching YouTube videos, talking about certain situations and how to handle themselves.

GARLAND, Texas — It’s a difficult year for so many of us, and especially for children as they’re getting back into the classroom. WFAA wanted to know, what are local schools doing for students to make them feel comfortable?

Behind Room 406 at Cisneros pre-K in Garland is group of happy-go-lucky kids who are happy to be back in the classroom.

“I have lunch and snacks,” said 4-year-old Nicteha Villalon.

Part of coming back to school, are days filled with SIL classes, known as "social emotional learning."

Teachers are educating kids about how to deal with their emotions by watching YouTube videos, talking about certain situations and how to handle themselves.

Not only are teachers making it proactive by talking about their feelings, but also by writing them down in a journal.

Couldn’t ask for a better assignment today.@BrandonMowry & I spent time with these adorable kids today from @gisdnews.



The focus here, how to deal with social emotional learning.



Here is 1 of many exercises:@wfaa pic.twitter.com/yTOdpE6WV0 — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) August 18, 2021

“I feel happy every time,” said Villalon.

And, feeling happy comes from a happy classroom.

“Teachers outside the classroom, just greeting their students, at the high school level it’s the same thing,” said Neakaego Oriji, the facilitator for the entire Garland Independent School District.

“It’s important we draw all students out,” said Oriji.

Part of the social emotional learning is teachers and counselors go into classrooms once a week and talk to students. It’s all about building that trust and getting to know each other.

“These conversation starters, like a sentence stand. To get to know them apart from their academic self, get to know who they are conversationally,” said Oriji.

It’s also equally important for the students, staff and faculty to talk about their emotions.

“If you put a teacher in a classroom that’s not ready, then they won’t do well,” said Oriji.