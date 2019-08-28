A Lewisville car dealership kicked off the school year Wednesday with a literacy program to help elementary students learn science, technology, engineering and math.

"It's really important to keep learning and keep reading and keep going in your career," Elena Ford told students at Central Elementary School in Lewisville.

Ford, the chief customer experience officer for Ford Motor Company, and dealership owner Sam Pack read to students as part of an educative initiative funded by the Ford Fund and the nonprofit First Book.

The collaboration aims to improve access to books and encourage STEAM education for children from low-income families.

The Ford Fund and First Book picked North Texas as the launching point for the new program because of the need. In Dallas County, 800,000 adults are illiterate, according to the program leaders.

