As students head back to school, the learning process continues at home long after the school dismissal bell. Here are some things parents can do to prepare their children for school all-year-round.

WFAA reached out to LaRhonda Young at Young Scholar Literacy Services in Arlington, the owner of an in-house tutoring service for K-8 students who have learning disabilities.

Keep the children academically engaged year-round.

This could simply mean using educational apps or reading for an hour during the week or as little as 2-3 times a week.

Implement a schedule at home

It's also good to implement a schedule at home that will support academic growth. That means creating an after school schedule with and/or for their children.

This helps establish them to get in the habit. You can begin the week before school. Starting at the beginning of the year is ok too.

For example, if the child returns home from school at 4 p.m. daily, here's what a schedule could look like:

4 p.m. to 4:30p.m. TV and snack time

4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Focus on completing homework assignments. If there isn't any homework, play educational app games or read a book

5:30 p.m to 6 p.m. Designated chores at home

Give your kids time to decompress before you start asking questions.

When they come home from school, the intention is to have a conversation, not make it seem like an interrogation.

Ask open-ended questions instead of “yes or no” questions.

This opens up the conversation to learn more about how your child is doing inside and outside the classroom, and everything in between.

Listen. Don’t interrupt while they’re talking.

If you do have something to say, give it some time and ask the follow-up questions.

