Enrollment in Fort Worth ISD's temporary virtual learning option opens this week as Delta variant remains threat

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth Independent School District will offer virtual learning as an option this fall for students in kindergarten through sixth grade who have a "documented medical condition" that could make them vulnerable to COVID-19, the district's board voted Tuesday.

The temporary option, and its funding, was unanimously approved by the entire board.

Since students under 12 are unable to receive COVID-19 vaccines at this time, district officials wanted to continue to provide alternatives to in-person learning for those who could not return the classroom, according to a news release from the district.

Fort Worth ISD joins other districts in the area, including Dallas ISD, Lancaster ISD, Northwest ISD, Richardson ISD, Plano ISD, and Frisco ISD. All have added a virtual option as cases of COVID rise, including the more contagious delta variant in North Texas.

Students enrolled in this virtual learning option will begin classes on Sept. 13 for the fall semester.

To register for the virtual learning option, families will need to apply and submit "verifiable medical documentation" showing a return to in-person learning would be detrimental to their health as the pandemic continues and the spread of the Delta variant remains largely unchecked.

Families can apply for multiple children using one application.

"While we know in-person instruction is best for academic success, we also recognize that some medically fragile students need a virtual learning option," the release said.

Registration opens at noon Wednesday and will last until midnight Sunday, officials said. Seats are limited.